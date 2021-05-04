Andhra Pradesh cabinet gives nod for various issues, decides to write to PM Modi on vaccination

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the vaccination program as the state cabinet has decided to give preference to those above 45 years of age in the vaccination process. A cabinet meeting chaired by the CM was held on Tuesday and discussed on various issues especially measures to be taken to tackle coronavirus and vaccination process.

The cabinet decided to take special measures to address the oxygen issue. In this backdrop, YS Jagan has directed to take steps to import oxygen from Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the cabinet has discussed as to how to enforce the curfew from tomorrow.



As part of it, it was decided that RTC buses would be halted from 12 noon and the colleges were given the opportunity to run until 11.30am and give permission to shops from 6 am to 12 noon. The government is likely to release the guidelines over the implementation of curfew.



The cabinet has decided to stop public transport vehicles from noon. In this context, RTC buses and interstate services will be suspended after 12 noon. The Cabinet has reportedly taken key decisions on a number of issues related to the Department of Tourism.



The cabinet has further decided to launch the Rythu Bharosa Scheme on May 13 and approved the proposal to impose CBSE syllabus in the government run schools for class 7. On the other hand, the cabinet given nod for the proposal of 35 percent convenor quota in private universities where the students will get fee reimbursement and scholarships. It was also decided to hand over unused dairy farms to Amul.



While coming to health sector, the AP cabinet has given nod for setting up 176 primary health centres with Rs. 511 crore. It is also noted that three PHCs would be set up at each agency areas with two doctors each and a 104 ambulance.



The government has decided to set up industries in Pulivendula of Kadapa and Enaguluru of Sri Kalahasthiwith 70 crore and 700 crore to provide employment to youth.