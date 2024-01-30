Live
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meet likely to discuss free bus facility for women
- The meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow
- Issuing notification for Mega DSC may also come up for discussion
- Free travel facility in APSRTC’s Palle Velugu and Express buses will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 1,440 cr on the State exchequer
Guntur: The State Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on January 31 will discuss the free bus travel facility to women in the APSRTC buses. The meeting is likely to give a nod to the free bus travel facility for women in the APSRTC Express and Palle Velugu bus services.
The Finance Department has submitted a detailed report to the State government on the annual expenditure to be incurred by the government for the implementation of the scheme which is similar to that being implemented by the Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana.
If this scheme is introduced, it will result in an additional burden of Rs 1,440 crore on the government. The ruling YSRCP is of the view that this scheme would help it to get the support of women voters in the ensuing elections.
Meanwhile, as the elections to the State Assembly are fast approaching, the government began an exercise to release the Mega DSC notification. It is also expected to come up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting. The meeting is also likely to discuss the IR to the government employees.