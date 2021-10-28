Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting ended, here are crucial decisions approved

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ended and several key decisions were approved at the meeting. It is learned that the Cabinet has approved the Cinematography Law Amendment Ordinance to enable ticket sales online.



The Cabinet discussed the amendment of the law on the issue of lease of lands and shops in the Endowments Department, the establishment of a Vigilance and Security Wing in the Revenue Department, and the implementation of the 'Amma Vodi' scheme in the coming financial year. The Cabinet approved the issue of 75 percent attendance for students to claim the Amma Vodi scheme and directed the authorities to publicise it widely.

The cabinet also approved the allotment of 130 acres to Adani Enterprises in Visakhapatnam and 15 acres to Sharda Peetham. Cabinet approves DPRs of 5 fishing harbors, including Prakasam District Vadarevu. The cabinet gave nod to set up a separate department for 4.

The cabinet approved the Assembly's decision to send the BC census to the Center in the wake of the forthcoming census. On the other hand, it was decided at the meeting that the assembly would tentatively meet on the 15th and 16th of next month.