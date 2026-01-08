Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Focuses on Water Transport and Tourism Development

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, concluded a significant meeting at the Secretariat, addressing crucial issues over a two-and-a-half-hour session. Following the completion of the agenda, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions regarding political developments and current affairs with the ministers.

Chandrababu emphasised the need for an action plan to enhance water transport in the state, advocating for Andhra Pradesh to compete globally in logistics utilisation. He asserted that advancements in water transport would contribute significantly to the state's developmental progress. "A port should be established in each of the coastal districts," he remarked, highlighting the government's commitment to absorbing the true-up charges incurred during the previous administration of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, amounting to Rs. 4,490 crore, to shield the public from financial burdens.

Additionally, he announced a reduction in the per-unit electricity charge from Rs. 5.19 to Rs. 4.90, noting the employment benefits of ferro alloys units, which currently provide jobs for 70,000 individuals. He suggested that with a year of electricity subsidies, these units could achieve self-sufficiency.

Chandrababu also called for intensified promotion of the tourism sector in Chirala, mentioning the approval of three new hotels in Suryalanka. "The tourism sector is a game-changer, and we must seize every opportunity it presents," he stated. Furthermore, he proposed that AERT (Appellate Expenditure Recovery Tax) charges be standardised for bars and liquor shops.

In concluding remarks, Chandrababu raised a thought-provoking question regarding the utilisation of water resources, asserting, "Wouldn't it be better if the Telugu states harnessed the water flowing into the sea? If it simply flows away, it serves no purpose."