Andhra Pradesh: Can't participate in panchayat election duties says APNGO president

The employees unions have stated that they will would move the Supreme Court to stop the election process. The petition will be filed in the Supreme Court tomorrow (Friday). Venkatrami Reddy, chairman of the Government Employees association said there was a threat to the lives of employees in the current situation. JAC chairman Boparaju Venkateshwar said the government should move Supreme Court to challenge the High Court verdict on the conduct of the elections.

On the other hand, APNGO president Chandrasekhar Reddy clarified that they could not participate in panchayat election duties. The High Court verdict will be challenged in the Supreme Court. He said that it is not possible to participate in the elections without completing the vaccination process. He was outraged that the number of cases had increased again in the states where the elections were held.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has given the green signal for panchayat elections in the state. The division bench struck down the verdict given by the single judge. The High Court commented that both public health and elections are important and elections should be held without bothering anyone. The High Court directed the government to move ahead with the coordination of the state election commission and ordered to see that the election process would go smoothly without any trouble to anyone.