Andhra Pradesh: Car crashes into a canal in Guntur, govt chief whip's relatives killed

The tragic incident took place in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where a car crashed into the Sagar right canal near Adigoppala in the district's Durgi mandal on Tuesday night. Two relatives of government whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy were killed in the incident. Madan Mohan Reddy, son of Pinnelli Babai Sundararami Reddy, escaped unharmed while his wife Lavanya and daughter Sudeksha were killed in the incident. Madan Mohan Reddy went to Vijayawada in the morning with his wife and daughter to buy a dress on the backdrop of Sankranti. While returning home at night, the incident took place after crossing Addigoppala.



The car in an attempt to avoid a two-wheeler crashed into a ditch. However, Madan Mohan Reddy, who was driving the car, was able to get out with great difficulty. The car was washed away by the flow of water. Government Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and police, who received the information arrived at the scene and carried out search operations from night to for the car. The water at Buggavagu Reservoir was stopped from going down.

Police said the car was pulled out of the canal with the help of a heavy crane at around 2 is on Wednesday. Lavanya and Chinnari Sudheeksha's bodies were found in the car during the incident. Government Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was present at the scene and supervised.