Andhra Pradesh: Cash of Rs. 8 lakh stolen from Veeravasaram police station in West Godavari

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident, the theft of money at a police station in West Godavari has become a sensational. More than Rs. 8 lakh cash was stolen from Veeravasaram police station in West Godavari district.

Going into details, cash belonging to Veeravasaram, Navuduru, Konithiwada and Rayakuduru liquor shops in the mandal was kept at the police station on Monday. The staff of the respective shops shifted the cash to the police station as it was a bank holiday from the 15th of this month.

The shop staff who went to the station to deposit the money in the bank on Wednesday morning did not find the money. After realising that Rs 8,04,330 in cash belonging to liquor shops had been stolen, the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the police.

Among the stolen cash, Rs 1,50,000 from Veeravasaram liquor store, Rs 2,16,060 from Nauduru shop, Rs 50,000 from Konithiwada shop and Rs 3,88,270 from Raikuduru shop, staff said. Police and excise staff are investigating the cash theft.

District police officials, on the other hand seems to be serious about cash being stolen from the police station.







