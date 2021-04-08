Andhra Pradesh: Centre to provide additional one crore coronavirus vaccine doses to state

At the request of the state government, the central government will provide an additional one crore doses of covid vaccine to Andhra Pradesh. The state government has demanded that the government be ready to give the vaccine to everyone with specific qualifications, as it has started the vaccination process in government and private hospitals and in village and ward secretariats as well. On March 26, Chief Secretary to the State Government Adityanath Das wrote a letter to Union Medical Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to this effect.

He said that after the completion of the panchayat and municipal elections, public representatives have taken charge and are ready to take part in the vaccination process within the secretariats. As many as 25 lakh doses have already been distributed. Vaccination will be carried out immediately if sufficient is available. He said vaccination needs to be further intensified in the wake of rising cases.

Union Medical Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a fresh letter in response stating that so far 36.37 lakh doses have been given to AP and arrangements will be made to send additional vaccine to the state as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the state has reported as many as 2331 new positive cases till Wednesday morning taking the total tally to 9,13,274 cases. On the other hand, eleven more deaths reported which the total deaths mounts to 7262.