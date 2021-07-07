Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu demands clearance of arrears of farmers

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed the YSRCP government for 'failing' to ensure remunerative prices for crops at a time when the farmers were facing severe financial problems because of the coronavirus crisis.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime threw the farmers' interests to the winds without trying to purchase the farm produce. On the other hand, new burdens were being imposed by fixing meters on the agricultural motors and by mortgaging the river water rights of AP.

In a statement here, the TDP chief demanded that the government purchase the crops from farmers to ensure better prices for them. The fixing of meters on motors should be withdrawn with immediate effect. The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) have turned into dens of YSRCP activists. Over 70 per cent of farmers suffered losses because of negligence in the e-crop bookings, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said the price of food grain was nearly Rs 1,888 per quintal but the farmers were getting just Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400. Dues of Rs 3,900 crore were yet to be paid to the farmers. The paddy, oilseeds and pulses were not fetching good prices for the farmers in the market, he added.

The brokers were giving less than minimum support price to the farmers of green gram, black gram, red gram, jowar, maize and groundnut. There were no good prices even for tomato, mango, banana, chilli, coconut and subabul.

The former chief minister said that the Jagan regime gave compensation to just 5 lakh acres when crops in over 17.33 lakh acre were damaged in the Nivar cyclone.