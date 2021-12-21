Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu wishes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday

Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu wished Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday. To this he tweeted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, greetings are pouring in from Telugu state dignitaries, including YSR Congress party leaders and activists.

Many celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expressing their wishes. Former Chief Minister and AP Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu wished Jagan. "Happy Birthday to AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy," he tweeted.





Happy Birthday @ysjagan. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 21, 2021





On the other hand, on the occasion of his birthday, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented a gift to Badvel people on Tuesday and released a GO making Badvel the Revenue Division. On the other hand, he also launched the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme in Tanuku of West Godavari district.