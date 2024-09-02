Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation in Budameru and Affected Areas

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been actively monitoring the flood situation, particularly in Budameru and other affected areas. The Chief Minister held a detailed review meeting with ministers and senior officials to assess the ongoing relief efforts and response strategies.

During the review, CM Naidu sought detailed reports on the assistance provided by helicopters currently deployed for flood relief. He instructed officials to expedite the deployment of additional helicopters to enhance the effectiveness of the rescue operations.

The Chief Minister inquired about the distribution of food supplies across different divisions and sought updates on the quantities of aid being prepared and transported from other districts. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that clothing and power banks are available for displaced individuals and suggested the establishment of these facilities at relief centers.

Naidu also stressed the need to maintain communication infrastructure to prevent any disruptions during the crisis. He directed officials to arrange for both food and fruit distribution and to ensure that vegetables are available for the affected populations in the coming days.

The Chief Minister called for the official machinery to be prepared to manage the situation for the next two to three days, ensuring that all necessary resources and support systems are in place to address ongoing and emerging needs.

Key directives from the review:

- Expedite deployment of additional helicopters.

- Ensure food and fruit distribution, with vegetables prepared for future needs.

- Set up power banks for mobile phone charging at relief centers.

- Maintain communication infrastructure without interruption.

The government's proactive measures aim to provide immediate relief and support to those affected by the severe flooding in the state.