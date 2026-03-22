Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates PM Modi for ‘extraordinary achievement’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving head of the government.

The national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took to X to congratulate the Prime Minister and expressed his best wishes.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on achieving the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India’s history, completing 8,931 days in service to the nation. This extraordinary achievement reflects his dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless commitment to the progress and prosperity of our country,” said Chandrababu Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“His vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 continues to inspire us all and guide India toward a brighter future. Wishing him continued strength, good health, and success as he leads the nation to even greater heights,” the Chief Minister added.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh minister for human resources development and information technology, also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 8,931 days in office to become the longest-serving head of the government in India’s history.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has become the longest-serving head of government in India’s history, completing 8,931 days in office and setting a new national record. This remarkable milestone reflects decades of unwavering commitment to public service and nation-building. His tireless leadership, clarity of vision, and focus on India’s growth continue to inspire millions across the country. Sir, heartfelt congratulations on this historic achievement,” posted Lokesh, who is the son of Chandrababu Naidu.

Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy congratulated PM Modi on ‘completing 8,931 days of unwavering service to the nation as the head of government.’

“This milestone reflects your tireless commitment towards Jan Seva, visionary leadership, and dedication to India's progress and unity. Under your guidance, India has witnessed transformative growth and strengthened its position on the global stage. Wishing you continued strength and success in your service to the nation,” Kishan Reddy posted on X.