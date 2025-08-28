Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Family Benefit Monitoring System

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting regarding the Family Benefit Monitoring System at the Secretariat on Thursday. During the session, he proposed the introduction of a 'family card' for every household in the state, akin to the Aadhaar system.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that this card includes comprehensive details about government schemes and emphasised the need for regular updates.

“Field-level information should be gathered about family needs. The system must be designed to facilitate immediate access to government welfare as required. We must avoid situations where families are excluded from receiving benefits. We should also rethink our schemes to ensure they are inclusive. Furthermore, the introduction of a population policy should be addressed promptly,” stated CM Chandrababu.