Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan conducts a review on coronavirus, directs the officials to complete the family survey

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued key directions for conducting a health survey. He ordered the completion of the survey of all leftover families first and advised the officials to do a comprehensive survey. CM Jagan held a high-level review meeting Thursday on COVID-19 containment.

Dr Srinath Reddy, the Government Advisor, briefed the CM on the spread of coronavirus, the number of cases, the medical procedures followed, and the various studies in the review meeting. Based on those statistics, the Chief Minister who reviewed the issue given key directions on the family survey.

At the meeting, there was a discussion on the steps to be taken as far as transportation is concerned in the wake of the COVID-19 disaster. The chief minister has reportedly asked about the facilities for the transportation of crops and has advised the authorities to transport the agricultural products on priority based. He urged the officials to transport the items which cannot be stored and also suggested them to provide transport facilities to farmers for those who want to sell their crops in the open market.

Officials have brought to the CM's attention about the Mirchi markets being decentralized away from Redzone and Hotspot. They have also said that they are setting up the markets where agricultural production is done.