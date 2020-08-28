Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Vedadri Lift Irrigation scheme work

Jaggaiahpet (Krishna district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the pylon remotely from his camp office at Tadepalli to mark the launch of Vedadri Lift Irrigation scheme works at Vedadri, a noted pilgrim centre in Jaggaiahpet mandal, on Friday. He said that the scheme, which will irrigate several thousands of acre and provide drinking water to Jaggaiahpet town and 30 villages in three mandals, will be completed by February 2021.



Irrigation minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, transport and Information minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Government Whip and Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu, MLAs M Jaganmohan Rao, K Anil Kumar, district collector A Md Imtiaz, joint collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and and YSRCP leader Boppana Bhava Kumar were present at the foundation stone laying spot.

The Chief Minister said that the previous government did not care to undertake the lift irrigation scheme though it would help a lot to the people of the area. The scheme, which would provide 2.7 tmc ft water to the area to irrigate 38,627 acre, was undertaken since the water from Nagarjunasagar left canal is reaching the region, he said.

Government Whip Udayabhanu said that the scheme could be treated as the Chief Minister's wedding day gift to the farmers. He said that the 26-km long pipeline would bring water to the tail-end farmers also adding that farmers were happy that their land price had gone up to Rs 10 lakh immediately.

AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddi Padma, irrigation SE K Narasimha Murthy, chief engineer C Narayana Reddy and several others participated.

Leadersand official at the project site.



