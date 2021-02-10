Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stresses on teamwork to achieve progress

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with Secretaries of various Departments and thanked them for the support and teamwork in governance for the past 20 months.



During the meeting held at Secretariat here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said many revolutionary changes were brought in the State with the support of all the officials and added that the changes include Disha Act initiatives for protection of women, village/ ward secretariats and volunteers system among others.

The Central government also appreciated the steps taken by the State to reduce power costs and the policies implemented in power purchases which have received the attention of not only Union government but also the neighbouring States. He said Judicial Preview of tenders in contracts to curb corruption, reverse tendering policy, English as medium of instruction, setting up of RBKs and YSR village clinics and concept of village and ward secretariats has shown the commitment and transparency in governance.

The State government has credited nearly Rs 90,000 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He said the initiatives of Nadu-Nedu scheme has brought revolutionary changes in health and education sectors and house site pattas were distributed to 30.92 lakh households and probably never in the history of the country such a programme was undertaken.

He said Andhra Pradesh might be the only State which effectively utilised Prime Minister's Housing Scheme (PMAY). All the achievements mirror the performance of the State and It stands as a symbol of efficiency and dedication of the officials.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials not to relax and focus on the work to be done and see if it can be improved.

He also stressed on coordination among different departments and taking measures to rectify any mistakes. He appreciated the Chief Secretary for convening the meeting with secretaries and said these type of meetings should be held at regular intervals for effective coordination among departments and to also bridge communication gaps. It also helps to issue orders to Finance Secretary regarding problems related to funds for other departments.

He asked all the secretaries to give their suggestions and share their ideas for effective governance. The government has worked towards fulfilling all the promises of election manifesto and completed almost 95 percent of the promises made.

He said the State had a debt of Rs 60,000 crore when YSRCP came to power and the confidence in bureaucratic circles was very low. Large scale corruption had taken place in the State through Janmabhoomi Committees of the previous regime. The Centre-State relations and interstate relations were poor. He said that's the time when YSRCP took over the administration in the State and thanked officials for their support.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said volunteers should be felicitated on the occasion of Ugadi in every constituency recognising their services by giving them awards like Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra. He said a felicitation programme should be conducted in one constituency every day in each district starting from Ugadi.

District Collector, SP, Joint Collector, Ministers and MLAs should attend this felicitation programmes to motivate and encourage volunteers.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang and secretaries of various departments were present at the meeting.