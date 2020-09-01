Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told not to budge on GST dues

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring pressure upon the Centre to get back the GST dues from it.



APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath in a statement here flayed the Central government for offering arrangement of loans instead of paying the GST dues to the states and repay the loan amount from the compensation cess collections.

He lambasted the Central government for behaving like a dictator and going against the spirit of the federalism. He suggested to the state government not to agree to the terms set by the Centre and to insist on release of the GST dues to the state. He alleged that the Centre was imposing heavy GST on luxury imports lining its pocket.

He reminded that that when the GST was introduced in 2017, the Centre has agreed to compensate the loss to the states for the first five years. He exhorted all the non-BJP states to unite on this front to exert pressure on the Centre to get compensation.