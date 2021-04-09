Andhra Pradesh: Construction of new medical colleges in the state will begin from July 1

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the medical health department officials to start construction work on the new medical colleges from July 1. Officials have been directed to complete the land acquisition for all the medical colleges by the time of the next cabinet meeting. He has made it clear that everything from YSR village clinics to PHC, CHC, area, district and teaching hospitals should be set up to national standards.

The chief minister on Thursday held a high-level review of Nadu-Nedu program in the field of medical health at his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, he said that recruitment in the new medical colleges should take place in an armed manner and there should be no criticism of the shortage of doctors and staff. "If all the medical departments are under one umbrella .. Recruitment will be done easily and methodically," Jagan opined.

He clarified that more vigilance should be exercised in the matter of funding for the work to be undertaken under Nadu-Nedu and there should be no delay anywhere. Officials told the Chief Minister that land acquisition has been completed for 8 of the 16 newly set up medical colleges in the state. The CM also directed to complete land acquisition for the remaining eight as soon as possible. Officials briefed the CM on the status of the 16 new medical colleges.