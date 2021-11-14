Andhra Pradesh: Couple cheats woman on a matrimonial website in Sattenapalli, wife arrested

An incident in which a woman was cheated by a couple in the name of marriage came to light recently. While the husband was on the run, the wife was arrested by the Sattenapalli Rural police on Saturday and remanded. Going into the details, a woman from Sattanapalli town is working as an employee in a bank in Abbur. She recently put her biodata on matrimony for the sake of her second marriage.



After seeing the biodata, a man named Karthik started calling her daily saying that his mother was from Tenali, that he was working in Chennai, and that he like her very much. He often talked to her on the phone, lied to her and assured her that he would marry her. A few days later he lied to her that his family's assets had been sold at the time of the cancellation of the notes and that the crores of rupees that had come in were in the bank.



He said the money was withheld by IT officials as it was a large amount and was currently in a Chennai court. He sought some. money from the woman stating that he had to pay IT officials. The bank employee transferred Rs 32 lakh to Karthik's aunt's bank account. As the days passed by and the money given was not returned, the real matter came to light when the bank employee who was suspected of making excuses went to Tenali and inquired.



She realised that his real name is Maharaj Janirex and that he was deceived when he found out that he was married and had two children. The bank account number given by Karthik, who introduced himself as his aunt, was his wife and the victim immediately approached the Tenali police. Tenali police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Sattanapalli Rural police station.

Police have registered a case against Karthik and his wife Priya for cheating on them. While Karthik was on the run, his wife Maharaj Priya was arrested. Both spouses are reported to have cheated on several people in the past as well. However, the bank employee is worried about the money.