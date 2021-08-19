Andhra Pradesh: Couple dies as two-wheeler collides with lorry in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a ghastly road accident that took place in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, a lorry collided with a bike on the Kakani Nagar Highway leaving a couple dead in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Nageswara Rao and Ramadevi of Jaggu Junction. Going into the details of the accident, Nageshwara Rao, who hails from Prakasam district, is working as an accountant in a private college in Visakhapatnam. With that, he resides with his family in Gajuwaka.



However, on Thursday he went to his uncle's house in Marripalem. On their way back from there on their bike, they collided with a lorry on Kakani Nagar Highway. His wife Ramadevi died on the spot in the accident while Nageswara Rao was seriously injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have registered a case over the accident and are investigating. Police arrived at a preliminary conclusion that the accident has happened due to a speeding lorry.