Andhra Pradesh: Court dismisses CBI plea in Ayesha Meera murder case

Vijayawada: The Fourth Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court here on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Ayesha Meera murder case.

The CBI filed a petition in the court seeking permission to conduct a narco analysis test on the accused persons Koneru Satish and seven others. The CBI argued that it was necessary to conduct narco analysis test on the friends of Ayesha who were in the hostel at the time of murder along with Koneru Satish. However, the court denied permission and dismissed the petition.

It may be recalled that Ayesha Meera was found brutally murdered in the girls' hostel at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Vijayawada on December 27, 2007. In spite of the investigation by various agencies, the mystery still shrouds the murder of the pharmacy student. Finally, the investigation was entrusted to the CBI which is yet to achieve a breakthrough in the case.