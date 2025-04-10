Live
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Orders Investigation Into JEE Exam Delays Due to Convoy
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation into reports that some students missed their JEE examination in the Pendurthi area of Visakhapatnam due to delays caused by his convoy. An official statement from the Chief Minister's office, issued on April 8, confirmed this action.
The actor directed the Visakhapatnam police to investigate the situation. The inquiry will focus on the duration of the traffic stoppage caused by the convoy, the traffic conditions along the routes leading to the exam centers, and whether proper traffic control measures were implemented on service roads.
The statement highlighted that Kalyan is committed to minimizing public inconvenience during his tours. The police were instructed to ensure that traffic disruptions were kept brief during visits by coalition government chief ministers. Kalyan emphasized that, even during helicopter travel, authorities ensure no disruption to road traffic or damage to trees.
Additionally, the central office has issued strict guidelines to party members to avoid activities that could lead to traffic disruptions, such as garland processions or other public events. Party leaders were briefed on these protocols before each visit.
Students who were affected by the convoy’s disruption were reportedly unable to reach their JEE exam centers on time.