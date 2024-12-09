Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Faces Death Threats; Investigation Launched

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reported receiving threatening phone calls and abusive messages. According to sources, an unidentified individual contacted the Deputy CM’s office, issued death threats, and sent offensive messages targeting him. The incident was promptly reported to the authorities by the Deputy CM’s staff.

Pawan Kalyan, upon learning of the threats, alerted senior police officials, prompting immediate action. They visited the scene and began an investigation into the source of the calls and messages. Efforts to track the individual responsible have been intensified, with a search operation underway.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha took serious note of the incident and sought a detailed report from top officials about the nature of the threats. She instructed the police to act swiftly and apprehend the suspect at the earliest. The Home Minister highlighted that those behind such acts would face strict consequences. Following her directives, the Cyber Crime Police have initiated a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the calls and messages.

The incident follows Pawan Kalyan’s recent crackdown on ration smuggling operations. In a high-profile move, the Deputy CM personally visited Kakinada Port, where he intercepted a shipment of ration rice being prepared for illegal export. A case was registered against the smugglers, drawing public attention to the issue.

Authorities are exploring the possibility that the threats may be linked to the Deputy CM’s stringent actions against the ration mafia. Investigators are looking into whether those affected by his crackdown could be behind the threatening calls.