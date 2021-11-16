Andhra Pradesh: Deputy Tehsildar commits suicide due to ill health in Nandyal

The incident in which Deputy Tehsildar committed suicide by hanging took place in the Banaganepalle town on Monday. According to family members, Surendra, 35, of Done town, was married to Jagadeeshwari, daughter of Ranganaikalu of Rambhupal Nagar, Banaganapalle town. Surendra is working as a Deputy Tehsildar in the RDO office at Nandyal and Jagadeeshwari as a constable in the Kovelakuntla SEB police station and resides in Rambhupal Nagar of Banaganapalle. They have two children, Rutvik and Aditya. Surendra, who had been ill for some time, left for Hyderabad two days ago and returned home on Sunday after undergoing medical tests.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning the wife went to duty and Surendra stayed at home over an illness. As it was Karthika Monday, Jagadeeshwari's father took the two children to Ravvala hill. Surendra committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan. The wife who came from the duty saw her husband hanging to the fan and burst into tears.

He was rushed to a local government hospital with his family and was pronounced dead at the scene. On learning of the matter, Nandyal sub-collector Chahat Bajpayee and tehsildar Alfred reached the hospital and visited the family members. SI Krishnamurthy said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway following a complaint by a family member that he had committed suicide due to health problems.