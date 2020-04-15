Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang alerts officials over COVID-19 spread through currency notes

Andhra Pradesh police believe that coronavirus has been infected with currency notes in Andhra Pradesh. It is reported that people with no travel history have been infected by Coronavirus, as they seem to have carried out most of the transactions and are expected to be infected by the currency notes. Some of the people from districts of East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur have been infected with corona even if they have not travelled and have not been in contact with the infected. However, DGP Goutam Sawang said that the virus could stay on currency notes for a few hours.

The DGP office issued a memo to the police in AP making several suggestions to Cable TV, Drinking Water Suppliers, Millennials, Petrol Bunkers, Grocery Stores, Vegetable Shops, Fruit Shops, Medical Shops who use currency notes in daily works. Also, RMP doctors and lab technicians have also been ordered to implement stricter regulations. The police said that people should be aware of using currency notes and sanitized.

The police have ordered that no person should come out of the houses in the areas, which declared a red zone. It is said that coronavirus tests must be conducted by village, ward volunteers to the police who perform duty in the red zones. District Collectors and DMHOs should coordinate and follow the Standard Operation Procedure to contain coronavirus. The DGP has ordered police to trace out the residents who attend the Deobandi meetings in UP.

DGP has also warned of strict actions against the spreading of false news through social media. He started WhatsApp for cybercrime complaints at the DGP office. He said this would prevent false news campaigns on social media. The WhatsApp number 907166666 was started by DGP Gautam Sawang while Badminton player PV Sindhu and movie stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Advi Sesh interacted through App on the occasion.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has reached 502 on Wednesday with 8 cases in West Godavari, 6 in Kurnool, 4 in Guntur and 1 in Krishna district. Of the 502 cases reported in the state, 16 have been discharged so far and 11 people have died.