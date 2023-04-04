Andhra Pradesh: Distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka begins across the state

Distribution of pensions started across the state on Monday. It is known that the state government had earlier announced that the distribution of pensions will start from the third day of this month due to the end of the financial year on March 31 and two consecutive bank holidays. For the distribution of pensions to 63,42,805 orphans, widows, disabled, various artisans and chronically ill people across the state, the government has allocated Rs. 1747.88 crore and released the same amount.



The government has deposited these funds in the accounts of the respective village and ward secretariats on Monday morning after the bank opened. The money was drawn from the banks by the staff of the village secretariats and given to the volunteers.

Later, the officials revealed that the distribution of pensions has started from noon. The officials of the Rural Poverty Alleviation Organization (SERP) said that even after Monday night in many places, the volunteers continued to go to the beneficiaries' houses and distributed the pension money. She said that the distribution of pensions will continue for another four days.