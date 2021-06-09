Andhra Pradesh: DSC 2008 candidates meets CM YS Jagan in Tadepalli, seeks help from government

The thirteen-year wait was over as the issue of 2008 DSC Qualified candidates has been temporarily resolved. The DSC qualified candidates met YS Jagan at Tadepalli and requested Chief Minister Jagan to do justice. Secretariat Employees Union President Venkatrami Reddy also briefed the CM along with the DSC candidates on the issue.

Responding to their request the CM, agreed to give a minimum time scale and take it on contract basis. As per the decision of the CM, 2,193 candidates will be recruited on contract basis. Speaking to media after the meeting with the CM, Venkatrami Reddy said, many CMs have ignored the issue of 2008 DSC qualified candidates but CM Jagan has made a good decision on a humanitarian perspective.

He said that the chief minister has assured them to help as much as possible on behalf of the government irrespective of court cases.