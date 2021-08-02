Andhra Pradesh: Eight people dead as a lorry and tempo vehicle collided in Nellore

A fatal road accident took place in the Nellore district where a tempo vehicle collided with a lorry parked on the Damaramadugu National Highway in the Buchireddypalem mandal on Sunday morning. As many as eight people were killed in the incident with seven people died on the spot in the accident.



The two little girls in the tempo escaped safely with minor injuries and four others are being treated at the hospital. Receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The dead included five men and three women, police said. Police identified the dead as Tamil Nadu residents.

The accident took place on their way to Nellore after completing the Srisailam tour, police said. A total of 15 people appeared to be traveling in the tempo at the time of the accident.