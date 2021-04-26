Andhra Pradesh: Ekantha Vahana Seva held at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Kadapa

Kadapa: The ekantha Vahana Seva of Sri Kodandaramaswamy temple on Monday, the sixth day of annual Brahmotsavams was resplendent with utsava idol adorned in Shiva Dhanush alankaram.

The TTD organizing the fete as per covid guidelines heralding the glory of the mythological episode of Sri Rama breaking the mighty Dhanush(bow) of Shiva to wed sita.

The glittering morning alankaram on the day of gala event of Sri Sitaramakalyanam in the evening is a spritual feast to all devotees.

Thereafter in the afternoon the utsava idols were of Swamy and his consorts were offered thirumanjanam in ekantham.

Temple AEO Muralidhar, Superintendent Venkataseshaiah, inspector Dhananjayulu archakas and others were present.