Andhra Pradesh: Elderly couple and son commits suicide in Denduluru of West Godavari

The tragedy took place in Singavaram of Denduluru mandal of West Godavari district where three persons committed suicide by drinking insecticide. According to Dendulur SI Ramkumar, two elderly couple and their son of Thorlapadu village in Yedlapada zone of Guntur district reside in Rajendranagar, Guntur. Locals noticed them lying unconscious at Singavaram fields around 7 am on Wednesday and informed the police.

Meanwhile, son was pronounced dead at the scene by police and elderly husband who was unconscious died while moving to Eluru government hospital and wife is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Police are investigating why the three came to Denduluru mandal from Guntur and committed suicide.

They are basically expected to commit suicide in the wake of financial difficulties. The Sub Inspector Ramkumar said the information was given to the relatives of the deceased.