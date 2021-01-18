Andhra Pradesh: Eloped couple commits suicide after marriage in Guntur district

In a tragic incident took place in Guntur district, a couple committed suicide in Vivekananda Nagar of Sattenapalli. The dead were identified as Pradeepti and Kiran. Going into details according to police, Pradeepti, who is studying Intermediate fell in love with construction labour Kiran.



The two wanted to get married, however, the elders refused to it. The couple, who got married without informing elders committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree out of fear of the consequences.

The family members of the deceased who reached the spot wept a lot for losing their daughter and son. The police who started inquiry has registered a case and investigating the incident further.