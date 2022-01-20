Andhra Pradesh: Employees union protest at district collectorates against PRC, tension prevails

The employees and teachers unions today called for a siege of collectorates to abolish the PRC GOs recently released by the government. Teacher unions across the state took to the roads and started protests near collectorates across the state. Meanwhile, police have been blocking teachers' union leaders from the night and house arrests are being made in many places, giving notice that the siege of collectorates is not permitted. The police warned employees and teachers that action would be taken if notices were ignored.



On the other hand, a large police force was deployed at all the collectorates and checks are being made on the routes leading to the collectorates. The teacher unions have expressed concern that the employees salaries will be decreased wit the latest GO and expressed outrage at the government for arresting the employees. Attempts were made to siege collectorates at Guntur, Vijayawada, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

It is known that the employees are incensed over the orders given by the government on PRC and DA arrears in AP. They said that the government is treating the employees very badly and demanded that the latest PRC should be cancelled and continue the old one. Protests are currently underway and all the unions are holding discussions to prepare for the strike.