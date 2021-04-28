Andhra Pradesh: Family commits suicide over financial problems in Nandyal of Kurnool

A tragic incident took place in Kurnool district where a family, including two daughters, was forced to die due to financial difficulties. The tragedy took place at Maldarpet in Nandyal of Kurnool district. Two girls committed suicide along with their parents from the same family. Locals said they have committed suicide due to debts.

Upon receiving information regarding the tragedy, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies. Among those who committed suicide were father Mancha Shekhar (35), mother Kalavati (30) and daughters Anjani (15) and Akhil (13).

The police said that they all committed suicide by consuming poison at the same time. However, the police suspect that the family has allegedly lost lot of money in cricket betting for some time now. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.