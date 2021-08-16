Andhra Pradesh: Father-daughter duo died in lorry car collision in Prakasam district

In a ghastly road accident that occurred in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, father and daughter were killed in the accident. The tragic incident took place on the national highway near Palle in the Markapuram mandal of Prakasam district. The truck and car collided on the highway on Monday morning. The father, daughter Sriramulu, and Mallika died on the spot in the accident. Four others were seriously injured. The injured were shifted to Guntur hospital.



Doctors said the condition of two of them was critical. All the victims were identified as belonging to Kondapalli of Markapuram mandal. The incident took place on the way to and from a wedding in Ardhaveedu.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were later rushed to a hospital, police said. Markapuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police said the condition of the other two was critical while the deceased bodies were taken to a hospital for postmortem.