Andhra Pradesh: Father-Son duo dies in a road accident in Yerraguntla of Kadapa

A fatal road accident took place on Tuesday on the Penna river bridge near Potladurthi village under Yerraguntla mandal where Y. Mallikarjuna Reddy (55) and Y. Manohar Reddy (27), father and son of Potladurthi village were killed. According to the Yerraguntla police report, Mallikarjuna Reddy of Potladurthi village has three children, of whom two daughters, one son. Since the two daughters got married they are staying in different places. Mallikarjuna Reddy's wife died of cancer three days ago. Manohar Reddy worked as a software engineer in Bangalore and looking after his father. Due to the corona, the duties are carried out from the house in Potladurthi.

Mallikarjuna Reddy has been suffering from paralysis for some time now. In the wake of this, he sat down on his bike and took his father to the hospital in Proddatur on Tuesday. A short distance from the house, they overtook a tipper going ahead on the Pennanadi bridge near the village and left. Meanwhile, another tipper came very fast from behind and collided with the bike. The father and son died on the spot in the accident.



On learning of the matter, Yerraguntla SI Krishnaiah reached the spot. A large number of Potladurthi villagers reached there and were shocked to see the bodies of the father and son scattered. The bodies were shifted to Proddatur Government Hospital for postmortem.