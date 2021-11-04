Andhra Pradesh: Female constable dies in suspicious circumstances in Machilipatnam

The tragedy took place at the police department in Krishna district where a woman police constable has died under suspicious circumstances. Going into details, Prashanti, a female constable in Machilipatnam committed suicide.

The police who arrived at the scene upon the information provided by locals has said she was found hanged in his home. The body was later shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the police said Prashanthi who was working as an AR constable in Machilipatnam committed suicide due to family quarrels. However, family members expressed suspicion over her death. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.