Andhra Pradesh: Fever survey to begin today across the state amid new variant Omicron

The Department of Medical Health in Andhra is preparing for the 34th Round of door-to-door Fever Survey from Monday in the wake of the Omicron variant cases). The Director of Public Health, Dr. Hymavati has directed the medical officers of all the districts to conduct quality fever surveys five days a week and asked Asha workers and volunteers go from house to house.



According to the officials, anyone with symptoms of fever as well as covid should be brought to the attention of the medical officer along with the relevant ANM who will immediately perform covid‌ tests. The medical staff will suggest home isolation and treatment based on the test results and free medicine kits are provided and assistance is provided under the supervision of a physician.

The government has already succeeded in controlling the spread of covid by conducting a fever survey 33 times. The survey data was deposited in an online app. Now after the 34th round, the details will be registered online.



The director of health Hymavati said that ever since the outbreak of the new variant Omicron, 1,500 to 2,000 people a day have been coming to the state from abroad. She said more than 26,000 people came to the state from December 1st to the 17th of this month and tests were performed on all of them. "We are taking appropriate action on the one hand and actively pursuing covid vaccination through fever survey," Hymavati said.