Andhra Pradesh: Filing of nominations begin for elections of pending municipalities

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission is gearing up to conduct elections for Nellore Corporation, 12 municipalities, 54 divisions in city panchayats and 353 wards, which have been pending. On the other hand, elections will also be held in 7 corporations and 13 municipalities to fill vacancies that erupted due to the death of corporators and councilors, and to divisions and wards where elections were not held in March this year.



It is learned that the State Election Commission has issued a notification to hold elections on the 15th of this month and the filing of nominations has begun on Wednesday and will end on Friday followed by scrutiny on Saturday. While the candidates can withdraw nominations on Monday.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held at ten municipalities and city panchayat such as Buchireddypalem in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District, Akividu in West Godavari District , Jaggaiahpet, Kondapalli in Krishna District, Dachepalli and Gurjala in Guntur District, Darshi in Prakasam District, Kuppam in Chittoor District, Bethancharla in Kurnool District, Kamalapuram and Rajampet in YSR Kadapa District, Penukonda in Anantapur District for the first time.

The nomination process for the 17 ZPTC seats, 176 MPTC, 69 sarpanch and 533 ward member seats will begin from Wednesday. It is known that the elections which were halted due to the death of the contesting candidates are now taking place. Against this backdrop, the State Election Commission allowed only the party represented by the deceased candidate to file nominations in the respective seats. By which only TDP candidates will be eligible for new nominations.

Also, the State Election Commission has allowed YSRCP and Congress candidates to field new nominations for the two ZPTC seats. BJP and BSP candidates were allowed to contest in one ZPTC. In addition to these ZPTC seats, only one party is allowed for the filing of nominations for 81 MPTC seats while for the other three ZPTC seats, 95 MPTC seats, 69 village sarpanch, and 533 ward members all the political parties and independents can file the nominations.