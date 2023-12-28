Live
Andhra Pradesh: First phase distribution of house site pattas for TTD employees to begin today
The distribution of house site pattas for TTD employees will be conducted in multiple stages, per the directives of Chief Minister Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy. As part of it, the first phase, scheduled for December 28, will benefit 3,518 individuals. Following this, another 1,500 people will receive house plots in the first week of January as part of the second phase.
Meanwhile, for the third phase, the Collector has been requested to allocate 350 acres of land near Erpedu for the benefit of 5,000 people. Distribution of houses to this group will commence in February, thereby providing housing solutions for both retired and current employees.
TTD acquired these house site pattas from the government and will develop them, and subsequently allocates them to the employees. The employees then repay the amount to TTD.