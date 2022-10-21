Andhra Pradesh: Flexi ban hits livelihood of 10 lakh people

Vijayawada: Lakhs of people are going to lose their livelihood across the state with the imposition of ban on flexies by the state government.

It may be recalled that the state government has taken the decision as part of pollution control measures prohibiting use of single use plastic items, plastic banners and flexies and other plastic-related items. This ban will come into force from November 1 throughout the state.

It is estimated that more than 10 lakh people directly and indirectly depend on this industry for the past 20 years. So many educated people and unemployed youth have chosen this field as means of earning. This includes thousands of labourers and wood workers, who bind, erect and paste the flexies. The dependents say that the government should have consulted the industry before taking this decision. They requested the government to put this decision on hold at least for one year to come out of the crisis.

There are above 1,500 flex printing machines in the state with over 90 per cent of the machinery and equipment imported. They invested from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25 lakh on machines depending on capacity. In addition, there is recurring expenses like employee salaries, electricity bill, printing material, inks and other costs. Like all other industries, during the corona pandemic they too incurred huge losses for two and half years.

Now with the ban in force, people cannot dare to erect flexies. If any one dares to erect a flex, they will be fined starting from Rs 500 per day as per the GO.

On the other hand, the government has allowed printing of cotton banners. But it is impossible to print on cotton banners with the existing machinery. If any flexie banner shop wants to print cotton banners, they will have to replace the present machinery which means they have to invest more. The new machinery may not work as cotton banners must be designed by hand. Almost all cotton banners must be manually designed.

One of the flexie printers from Machilipatnam A Yugandhar said, "We lost total business for the past two months. This is the season for us. We have already invested several lakhs of rupees by taking bank loans. We urge the government to suspend its decision for one year until we get used to the new process. We appeal to the government to provide subsidies to set up new machines.

Anyway, if we start printing cotton banners, we will lose almost 80 per cent of our business. Also, several lakhs of employees who have been working in this field won't find a job in future. We are ready to adhere to the government rules but we need some time."