Andhra Pradesh: Former MLA Mastan Vali's son dies in road accident in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

In a fatal road accident that took place at Dharmojigudem near Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday night, son of a former MLA of Andhra Pradesh died on the spot. The accident took place when a speeding car collided with his bike parked on the side of the road while wearing a sweater. According to police, Sheikh Shah Rukh, 22, son of Andhra Pradesh PCC working president and former MLA Mastan Vali of Guntur, was riding his bike from Guntur to Hyderabad with his friend Fayaz.

However, the bike was parked on the side of the road when it reached Dharmojigudem as it was getting very cold. Sheik Shahrukh was wearing a sweater when a speeding car heading towards Hyderabad hit him. Shah Rukh died on the spot in the accident while his friend Fayaz escaped unharmed.

To this extent the local police who registered the case have started an investigation. Shahrukh's body was shifted to a government hospital in Choutuppal for postmortem, police said. However, Shahrukh is the only son of Mustan Vali. The death of their only son has plunged the Mastan Vali family into deep distress.