Andhra Pradesh: Four dead and seven injured in a road accident in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, four persons were killed in a road accident while on their way to a wedding in Krishna district's Mopidevi mandal. According to Avanigadda DSP Mahaboob Basha, a family from Chintalamada of Challapalli mandal set off in an auto for the wedding to be held at Pedaprolu in Mopidevi Mandal.



On Challapalli National Highway 216 at Kasha Nagar, the car overtook an oncoming vehicle and fell down leaving three women and a man dead on the spot in the accident. There were 21 people in the auto at the time of the accident.



As many as seven others injured in the incident were rushed to local government hospitals. Doctors said the condition of three of the injured was critical. Meanwhile, the auto driver was on the run. The DSP said the case was being registered and investigated as per the complaint lodged by the relatives of the deceased.