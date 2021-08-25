Andhra Pradesh: Four dead and several injured as they slip from a Bolero vehicle in Prakasam

The ghastly road accident took place at Kalujuvalapadu National Highway bordering Konkanamitla and Turlapadu mandals of Prakasam district where four people died when they slipped from a speeding bolero car several others were injured. However, two deceased have died on the spot and the other two died on the way to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Kanakam Karthik, Anil, Boga, Subba Rao, and Sreenu.



The accident took place on the way while they were taking the bride to Podili Akkacheruvu from Somepalli in Tripuranthakam mandal for the wedding ceremony. The bride was sitting in the front of the car when she was in no danger. The injured were shifted to Markapuram Government Hospital.

Police arrived at the scene and collected details. The wedding was supposed to take place at 11 a.m. The tragic scenes appeared in both families of the wedding due to the accident.