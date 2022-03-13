Andhra Pradesh: Four dead as the car hits culvert in Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district

In a tragic incident, four persons were killed in a road accident near Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district. Going into the details, a family who was on their way from Hyderabad to attend a function at Jangareddygudem met with an accident as the car hits the culvert. Four people, including GHMC employee Joshi, were killed in a car crash and two others were injured in the incident.



The mobile team and National Highway team reached the spot and rushed one child injured in the accident and two others to Jaggaiahpet Government Hospital. However, the doctors said the baby died while being treated at a hospital.

After receiving information about the road accident, the police reached the spot and reviewed the situation. The police initially confirmed that the high speed was the cause of the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.