Andhra Pradesh: Four of a family commits suicide in the Godavari river in East Godavari

In a tragic incident, four members of a family in Mogalikuduru village of East Godavari district have committed suicide by jumping over the Chinchinada bridge in the Godavari river. Going into details, a couple Satish (34) Sandhya (28) and son Jaswan (4) daughter Jaishree Durga (2) of the same family has gone missing. The family relatives have complained with the Palakollu Rural Police Station.



The police on Saturday morning seized a motorcycle believed to have been used by them, along with children's clothes on the Yalamanchili Mandal Chinchinada bridge in the district, and carried out search operations. Police have identified the body of daughter Jai ​​Sri Durga at Dindi Resorts in East Godavari district and the rest of the family members' bodies are being searched by police.

Meanwhile, a letter written by his wife claiming that some people were responsible for the death is circulating in WhatsApp groups. She said in her letter that a man tortured her every day and gave her pills and stole money and gold. She claimed that her husband who could not bear it thought that his family life was destroyed and took the final plunge.

On the other hand, the locals said her husband, who lives in the Gulf returned home a week ago in the wake of family problems.