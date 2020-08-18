Andhra Pradesh: Funds not an issue, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to be on high alert in wake of the Godavari floods and provide all necessary relief to the affected people and be more attentive as the Covid-19 is also prevalent.



During a review meeting held here on the flood situation with the collectors of East and West Godavari districts, the Chief Minister said that there should be preparedness from the official side and succour should be provided to people living in low-lying areas. He said that people in the relief camps should get all needed help and there should be no difficulty in procuring essential commodities.

As Covid is also prevalent, the officials should take double care and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams should be placed at vulnerable points and expenditure should not come in way to provide help to the needy, he said.

East Godavari district collector Muralidhar explained that 161 villages in 13 mandals were affected and in Amalapuram area 12 more villages were affected while 63 relief camps were set up so far.

Masks and sanitisers are also made available in the relief camps and Covid tests are being conducted wherever necessary. Medical camps are also being set up and nutritious food is provided and with the possibility of communication system getting affected, satellite phones are being kept ready. "We have 14 launches (mechanised boats) for ferrying essential goods. The crop loss has to be assessed after the floods water recedes," Muralidhar said.

West Godavari district collector Mutyala Raju said that 30 villages in 7 mandals were affected and drinking water is being provided. NDRF teams are placed at three points and old aged people and pregnant women are being evacuated. Primary health centres are equipped with generators while medicines for snake bites are stored. At four places near Polavaram project where the river bank is weak, sand bags were placed to strengthen and prevent breaches. Polavaram MLA Balaraju also participated in the video conference.





Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing flood situation with officials of East and West Godavari districts from his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday







