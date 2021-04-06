Andhra Pradesh: Funeral of Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack martyres held with state honours

The dead bodies of Routhu Jagadish and Murali Krishna, who were martyred in the Maoist firing in Chhattisgarh, were cremated in their respective villages. The funeral procession started from Jagadish's home in Vizianagaram district's Gajularega, while Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Mayor Vempadapu Vijaya Lakshmi and Visakha Range DIG Kalidasa Rangarao paid tributes to Jagadish.

On the other hand, dead body of Shakhamuri Murali Krishna a CRPF jawan from Gudipudi, Sattanapalli Mandal, Guntur district, was cremated at. Murali Krishna, the youngest son of Shakhamuri Ravindrababu and Vijayakumari, from a poor farming family, joined the CRPF as a soldier six years ago and dedicated himself to the service of country. Muralikrishna, a member of the Cobra-210 unit, was currently on duty in Chhattisgarh

Muralikrishna was scheduled to get married on August 13 last year but it was postponed due to the death of a close relative. The marriage was solemnized on May 22 this year. In this context, Murali Krishna called his mother on the first of this month. He said the leave was granted and he would return home on May 15. However, he died in Maoist encounter.