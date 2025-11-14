Andhra Pradesh gateway to Indian market: Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh, which offers abundant investment opportunities in various sectors, is a gateway to the vast Indian market.

Addressing 'Partners in Progress-India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth' roundtable meeting in the run up to the 30th CII Partnership Summit on November 14 and 15, the Chief Minister invited European countries and businessmen to avail the state's advantages, Naidu highlighted that the ease, speed and cost of doing business in Andhra Pradesh is unprecedented.

"Andhra Pradesh will be the gateway to enter the Indian market with immense opportunities in various sectors. Ease of doing business, speed of doing business and cost of doing business in Andhra Pradesh is unprecedented," Naidu said.

Observing that there is no competition for AP in terms of offering incentives and speedy business permits, the CM said Andhra Pradesh has opportunities in manufactured goods, healthcare, education, tourism, food processing and other sectors.

Showcasing recent investment pledges to the southern state, the Chief Minister highlighted that tech giant Google is going to set up an AI data centre with an investment of $15 billion and sub-sea cables connecting Singapore.

Andhra Pradesh has been promoting industries in a big way and as part of it adopted the speed of doing business policy to clear applications within 45 days, he said.

Citing a recent example, the CM noted that Premier Energy got clearances within 45 days with a single phone call while Reliance is setting up the 'second largest brewery globally' after receiving clearances within a month and is planning to start production from February (2026). Naidu said a drone city is being developed for both civilian applications and defence sector needs and that the state is going forward to promote space technology in the private sector, including setting up a space city as per a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote space technology. Noting that the state is strong in the energy sector, he said Andhra Pradesh is producing solar, wind and pumped storage power. "Andhra Pradesh is going to emerge as a green energy hub. While India set a target to produce 500 GW in green energy, Andhra Pradesh has decided to produce 160 GW of green energy," he said.

Exuding confidence that the state will produce a quantum computer in two years' time, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has decided to develop a quantum valley in the Greenfield capital city of Amaravati, following a quantum computing policy announcement by the Government of India. According to the CM, "India is going to emerge as the number one economy and it is unstoppable". He appealed to global investors to come and invest in Andhra Pradesh, promising to attach an escort officer to follow up with their applications.

Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy, Republic of Armenia, Clemence Kopeikin, Chief Impact officer, FyrstGen Holding Limited, Switzerland, Bertram Lohmuller, professor, and others attended the roundtable meeting.