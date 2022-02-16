Andhra Pradesh: Girl jumps out of auto to save herself from assaulter in Guntur

In a shocking incident, an auto driver allegedly took a girl who alighted in his auto to isolate place to assault her in the Guntur district. However, the girl jumped out of the auto and escaped. The auto driver committed the offense on a girl studying Inter in PV Palem mandal of the Guntur district and the incident has caused a stir across the district.

Going into the details, a student boarded an auto on Tuesday to go to Alluru from Khazipalem in PV Palam mandal. Against this backdrop, the student is left alone in the auto with all the passengers get to their destination. The auto driver behaved indecently with the student. Meanwhile, the victim jumped down and escaped while taking the auto in a different direction without stopping. The auto driver then fled the scene.

The girl sustained minor injuries and some people who were on the road saw her and informed the police. The police admitted the girl to Bapatla Government Hospital for treatment and registered a case over the incident and are investigating. PV Palem police revealed that they were searching for the auto driver.