Andhra Pradesh goverment hailed for extending support to migrant workers

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in a video-conference on Saturday with regard to the people stuck in the respective States due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus affliction.



Both of them discussed ways to evacuate migrant labour, pilgrims, students and tourists in their States.

Naveen Patnaik thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for his government's support to Odisha people stranded in AP and appreciated the efforts put in by the State in controlling Covid-19.

During the video-conference, both the Chief Ministers spoke about the shifting mechanism for migrant workers from Andhra to Odisha and vice-versa.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that nearly 20,000 people from Odisha were stuck in Andhra Pradesh and 1,900 of them who were in relief camps had expressed a desire to leave for their hometowns. The State government would provide better facilities for those opting to stay in the State, apart from shifting those who wanted to go to Odisha.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the video-conference from Delhi and applauded the State efforts in taking care of migrant workers.